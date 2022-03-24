Singapore waters light up with blue wonder - algal blooms

The waters around Singapore have been "on fire" in recent days, with blue streaks of light resembling the base of a candle's flame spotted in open waters offshore and in waves crashing on beaches in Pasir Ris and Changi.

These sparks were emitted by a group of marine microorganisms called dinoflagellates.

Dr Emily Curren, a marine biologist from the National University of Singapore's Tropical Marine Science Institute, said there have been previous sightings of bioluminescent algal blooms along Singapore's coasts - including its southern coastline in 2016.

However, there is no cyclical occurrence of this phenomenon, she said. This means that it is hard to predict when these blooms can occur here.

Elsewhere, however, such bioluminescent algal blooms have made the beaches in Maldives and Puerto Rico famous for their spectacles of an ocean that glitters with ghostly blue light.

A bioluminescent bloom also made it into the movie The Beach, which was filmed in Thailand and in which American actor Leonardo DiCaprio starred.

Mr Eric Teo, a first-year student at Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communications, was at Pasir Ris Park on Sunday morning filming a movie when he made the serendipitous discovery of the glittery algal bloom.

One scene involved actors running along the shoreline, and as they were doing so, the water turned a brilliant neon blue.

Mr Teo, 24, told The Straits Times: "We brushed it off initially as we thought they were light reflections from the moon or lamp posts. But as we went closer, we noticed blue glitter-like particles in the water whenever it crashed on the shore."

"That was when we knew we had something on our hands," he added.

On Tuesday, Mr Teo shared videos of the bioluminescent waves on a Facebook Group, Nature Society (Singapore), which has been shared around 4,500 times.

When ST visited Pasir Ris Beach on Tuesday night, the waters also lit up with blue sparks when disturbed by splashing.