Singapore to work on a charging model for disposable carrier bags in supermarkets

SINGAPORE - The Government will be working with industries and the public on a charging model for disposable carrier bags at supermarkets to cut the consumption of disposables, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Saturday (April 10).

She was delivering her opening address at a presentation by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the NEA, where they responded to proposals by a citizens’ workgroup in reducing the use of disposables.

She said the MSE and NEA will start public consultations to develop the charging model for such bags.

In a speech at the workgroup in January, Dr Khor had explained why the Government had not charged a fee for disposable bags.

The reasons included the need for plastic bags to bag waste responsibly and hygienically, the stringent anti-littering measures here, and the cost impact on low-income households.

On Saturday, Dr Khor said Singapore's steps towards establishing fees for carrier bags in supermarkets will consider any potential impact on low-income households.

She said the Government will consult supermarkets and members of the public on the mode of charging, whether it is per bag or per transaction.

She gave examples of how it may cost five cents or 10 cents per bag.

She said the timeframe needed to implement the charge will be considered, as the industry would need time to adjust to this.

Dr Khor added there might be a need for legislative amendments.

And the Government would have to think about where the proceeds from the disposable bag fees would go to, such as towards environmental causes.

Details of the carrier bag charge will be finalised after the public consultations.

Among 14 proposals by the workgroup, which were presented to the Government in January, MSE and NEA will support and help develop eight of them.

The charging model for disposable bags in supermarkets is one of them.

Dr Khor stressed that charging for carrier bags is not a silver bullet in tackling the excessive use of disposables.

She said: "Even if it's a token mandatory charge of disposable carrier bags at the supermarket, it will serve as a very useful, important reminder to the shopper to take and use the bags mindfully."

She said one of the reasons for the Government's decision to implement a disposable bag charge was because consumers were increasingly becoming receptive towards charging for disposables.



Since 2019, NTUC FairPrice has been imposing a plastic bag charge at 25 outlets, including some of its Cheers stores.

Between 2019 and 2020, those outlets saved 15.6 million plastic bags, said Dr Khor.

About seven in 10 customers who shopped at those outlets chose to bring their own bags or refused plastic bags.

Retailers such as Uniqlo, Watsons, H&M and The Body Shop are also charging for single-use carrier bags.

In 2019, about 200,000 tonnes of disposables, enough to fill 400 Olympic-size swimming pools, were sent for incineration.

Dr Khor added that a 2018 survey by the Singapore Environment Council found that shoppers here take 820 million plastic bags from supermarkets each year, which means each person uses 146 bags.

The excessive consumption of disposables adds to carbon emissions, and the incineration ash takes up valuable space at Semakau Landfill, said the NEA in a statement.

Singapore's only landfill is projected to run out of space by 2035 if no action is taken.