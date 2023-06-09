Singapore to launch a guide on how to cope with hotter weather

SINGAPORE - An official guide to protect people from hotter weather will be released in the coming weeks, as Singapore prepares for warmer temperatures from the impending El Nino weather pattern, coupled with climate change.

The Heat Stress Advisory framework will detail how people can plan activities, what protective actions to take, and the type of attire to wear for outdoor activities according to the forecast weather conditions, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Friday.

Details of the framework will be announced in the coming weeks, said Ms Fu in a keynote address to launch the Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources at Fullerton Hotel.

The Meteorological Service Singapore has said that there is a 70 to 80 per cent chance of an El Nino event occurring in 2023. The global phenomenon brings hotter and drier weather.

In May, Singapore saw its highest recorded temperature of 37 deg C in the last 40 years.

This comes as Asia experienced blistering heatwaves and historic high temperatures, with China, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos registering record high temperatures.

The World Meteorological Organisation has forecast a 98 per cent chance that at least one of the next five years will be the warmest ever.

Such sweltering conditions would have an impact. “We can expect more cases of personal injury and loss of lives due to heat injuries,” said Ms Fu.

Higher temperatures will also increase the frequency of power and water shortages, she noted.

“This will disrupt our social and economic activities, and lead to a vicious cycle of higher power needs due to greater use of air conditioners and water treatment equipment.”

The 10th Sustainable World Resources (SWR) brings together business leaders, experts in sustainability and academics to take a retrospective look at Asean’s progress in achieving sustainability in the agribusiness sector and past milestones of the SWR platform. They will also look ahead at the emerging trends shaping climate action, environment, society and governance.