Singapore to introduce limits on additives in petrol and diesel from July 1, 2019: NEA

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) will regulate additional fuel quality parameters and additives in petrol and diesel from July 1, next year.

This is part of NEA's ongoing efforts to improve Singapore's ambient air quality and safeguard public health, the agency said on Tuesday (July 24).

Among the new regulations are limits for methanol, methylcyclopentadienyl manganese tricarbonyl (MMT), phosphorus, and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) additives in petrol and diesel. These additives have negative effects on the environment and public health when added into petrol and diesel, NEA said.

Methanol produces toxic substances such as formaldehyde, which can cause cancer. Manganese and phosphorous can damage the catalytic converters in petrol vehicles and cause higher emissions over time.

FAME may increase the emission of nitrogen oxides from diesel vehicles, which increases the risk of respiratory infection in humans and reacts with other compounds to form ozone, a greenhouse gas.

Methanol will be limited to a maximum of 3 per cent volume for petrol, while MMT will be limited to 2mg a litre for both petrol and diesel. Phosphorus shall not be added to petrol, NEA said. FAME will be limited to a maximum of 7 per cent volume for diesel.

NEA said that it regularly reviews and tightens vehicular emission standards, as well as fuel quality standards for automotive use under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emission) Regulations.

All petrol and diesel sold at petrol stations and other authorised outlets must comply with the new limits by July 1, 2019, it said.