Singapore to build and launch high-tech small satellite that will fly close to earth

SINGAPORE - Singapore will build an advanced small satellite - the size of a mini fridge and weighing 100kg - that will hover very close to earth to trial new technologies and test the emerging space of flying satellites at low altitudes.

Unlike conventional satellites that soar between 500km and 800km, the micro satellite will just fly some 250km above the earth. Flying at very low earth orbit brings the promise of better capabilities, such as earth observation instruments that will be able to perform better as they are closer to earth.

A new consortium, led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU), will helm the project. The satellite will be built and launched into space in 2025.

On Wednesday (Feb 9), members of the consortium, which include NTU's Satellite Research Centre, Temasek Laboratories at the National University of Singapore and NTU, and local satellite technology companies signed a research collaboration agreement to kick-start the development.

The memorandum of understanding was inked on the sidelines of the two-day Global Space and Technology Convention held at Sheraton Towers.

The small satellite will also be equipped with Singapore's first locally designed space camera, which can take high-resolution images of objects as small as 50cm in length - about the size of a delivery parcel.

The camera, to be built by local tech firm LightHaus Photonics, is useful for applications such as supply chain monitoring, agriculture and mining. The company is also part of the new consortium.

Flying satellites at very low earth orbit (VLEO) is still an emerging area, and the Singapore project will also collect data to fuel the development of future commercial VLEO satellites with multiple uses, from communications and imaging to climate and weather monitoring.

This will help to position Singapore as a VLEO solutions hub, said members of the consortium in a joint statement on Wednesday.

One challenge of flying satellites close to earth is the machine running the risk of veering away and re-entering earth's atmosphere within a few days - if it does not possess a suitable propulsion system.

To solve that problem for the small satellite, local space propulsion provider Aliena has designed a fuel-efficient engine that will maintain the satellite's orbit.

Orbital debris, or space litter that comprises waste or unused material from spacecraft, is an ongoing problem ever since launching objects into space began more than 50 years ago.