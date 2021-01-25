Singapore sees wettest January since 1893

Singapore is experiencing an unusually rainy January - the wettest one since 1893.

As at last Wednesday, 648.4mm of rain had fallen in Singapore, the weatherman told The Straits Times.

"This already makes this month the second wettest January on record, surpassing the previous record in 1918, where total rainfall (for the month) was 634.5mm," said the spokesman for the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) under the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The all-time high for January rainfall of 818.6mm was set in 1893.

The MSS spokesman said the exceptionally wet weather so far was mainly due to a monsoon surge, although prevailing La Nina conditions may have had an influence.

La Nina refers to a climate phenomenon associated with rainier weather in South-east Asia.

However, the influence of a La Nina event - which could stretch over months - is difficult to ascertain over shorter time periods spanning weeks to a month.

The influence of this climate phenomenon is thus determined by studying many past events, added the spokesman.

MSS had earlier said that if La Nina conditions persist, Singapore can expect an increased chance of wetter conditions in February and March.

Monsoon surges, on the other hand, are common during the north-east monsoon season that Singapore is currently experiencing. They occur when strong winds send cool air from winter regions farther north surging over the South China Sea. As the air warms and gathers moisture, dense rain clouds form over Singapore and its neighbours, bringing rain.

Asked if climate change could have been a factor behind the unusually wet weather this month, associate professor of science, technology and society Winston Chow from the Singapore Management University's School of Social Sciences said more post-hoc studies are needed to determine this.

As human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels for energy, put more planet-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures rise.

Warmer air is energised air, and can contain more water vapour than cooler air.

Prof Chow said that for every 1 deg C of warming, air contains about 7 per cent more water vapour - which can condense and become water more readily than cooler air.

Theoretically, this could increase monsoonal rainfall under the right conditions.

But monsoonal rainfall here is influenced by many other factors independent of climate change, noted Prof Chow, who is a lead author in an upcoming report by the United Nations' climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Seasonal temperature differences between land and sea drive monsoonal winds.

Larger-scale winds, air pollution or cloud formation could also influence this monsoonal temperature difference and affect the strength and pattern of its circulation.

As the IPCC noted in its last assessment report in 2014: "Though total tropical monsoon rainfall increases, some areas will receive less monsoon rainfall, due to weakening tropical wind circulations."

In other words, while total monsoonal rainfall may increase, where and how much it falls will vary.

Said Prof Chow: "Climate change is a factor but it likely isn't the major factor explaining the record rainfall we've observed largely due to the influence of La Nina on South-east Asian weather. The physical causes driving rainfall patterns here are more complex than that of temperature."

Efforts are under way to improve understanding of climate science in Singapore.

Last November, for instance, the NEA launched the Climate Science Research Programme Office to lead efforts to formulate and implement the National Climate Science Research Masterplan.