Singapore on track to building a thriving space sector

SINGAPORE - Since the early 2000s, Singapore has been quietly and steadily inching its way up to make its mark in outer space.

In February, the Government announced a $150 million investment in research and development of space capabilities to support critical domains such as aviation, maritime and sustainability, and to create disruptive technologies.

The space sector here currently comprises over 50 companies and more than 1,800 employees.

And over the past five years, more than 10 space and satellite-related start-ups have sprouted here, said Mr David Tan, executive director of Singapore's national space office - the Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn).

But a budding space ecosystem would not have been possible without groups of people who envisioned the foray into the next frontier.

Two of them are Ms Lynette Tan and Mr Jonathan Hung, chief executive and executive chairman, respectively, of Singapore Space and Technology Limited (SSTL) - the Asia-Pacific's leading space organisation.

In the early 2000s, Ms Tan and Mr Hung - who are trained in engineering and aerospace - were working at the Economic Development Board when they broached the idea of pioneering a space scene in Singapore.

"Fifteen years ago, there really wasn't very much of a sector. Talent was an issue. There were no start-ups. It was not the era of Elon Musk and if you talk about space, they will think you're crazy," recalled Mr Hung.

Their vision was met with scepticism. Ms Tan added: "My friends laughed at us... They were like, 'Ha ha ha, oh you want to go to the moon.' We were in our 20s, and luckily our skin was thick."

Together with like-minded individuals, Ms Tan and Mr Hung set up the Singapore Space and Technology Association - now known as SSTL - in 2007.

The organisation's work includes accelerating the commercialisation of space-related innovations, and building talent in the budding industry.

Singapore did not enter the space scene to compete with the larger space-faring nations and their advanced programmes and spacecraft. Instead, its domain primarily lies in building satellite components and developing disruptive technologies for small satellites.

Singapore's niche in the areas of electronics, aerospace and supercomputing has stood the nation in good stead in evolving and pivoting into the space industry, noted Mr Hung.

For instance, local start-up Zero-Error Systems was founded by veterans from the semiconductor industry. They observed that more satellite manufacturers use commercial semiconductor devices that are not designed to thrive in space. To close this gap, the start-up developed radiation-hardened electronics to protect the devices and extend satellites' lifespan.