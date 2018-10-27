Singapore lowers 2030 water consumption target to 130 litres per person per day

SINGAPORE - The Government intends to reduce average household water consumption even more by 2030, with a new target of 130 litres to be used by each person daily, or 10 litres less than the original goal.

The target was announced on Saturday (Oct 27) by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean at Marina Barrage's 10th Anniversary Finale Celebration.

While happy that Singaporeans have been doing their part in conserving water, Mr Teo said that Singaporeans can be even more ambitious, as water is a precious resource to the island.

Households have been using less water, following stronger water conservation efforts and recent water price hikes.

"We will now set a new 2030 target of 130 litres per person per day," said Mr Teo, noting that by 2017, each person here used 143 litres daily, just shy of the 140 litre target initially set for 2030.

And water agency PUB has plans to help Singaporeans achieve this goal.

Smart water meters which allow households to access real-time water usage, for one, will help them keep an eye on how much water is going down the drain.

Likewise, under the Smart Shower Programme, a project by PUB in collaboration with HDB, 10,000 selected new HDB flats are being fitted with smart shower devices which allow for real-time reading.



Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean at Marina Barrage's 10th Anniversary Finale Celebration on Oct 27, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The Government is also investing in technology and infrastructure to boost water security.

Some of the participants at the event, including Mr Kamarudin Noordin, who was there with his family, believe that the target set by Mr Teo is realistic and achievable.

It just requires a change of mindset, the 62-year-old told The Straits Times.

"At home, I use a pail so that my grandchildren do not leave the shower on," said Mr Kamarudin, who is in the cleaning management service.

"It's like in the old kampung days when you scoop water from a well. You use only what you need. And we didn't use much."

The atmosphere at the 10th anniversary celebrations was like a mini carnival, but the important message of caring for the environment and conserving water was evident.

Aside from foodstalls and works of art there were several upcycling workshops.

Visitors also got a hands-on experience, learning how to turn plastic bottles into small flower pots or using discarded plastic bags to create colourful artistic scenes through weaving, for example.

At one upcycling workshop, Ms Grace Ong, a volunteer from Terra SG, an environmental action-oriented social enterprise, showed visitors how to shape plastic bags into small flowers.

The 24-year-old told The Straits Times: "I want to educate the young and tell them that plastic bags are not only for single use. They can be used to create anything your mind imagines."