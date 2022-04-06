Singapore leaving no stone unturned in bid to reduce emissions: Chief climate negotiator

SINGAPORE - Singapore is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to shrink its carbon footprint, which includes looking into the possibility of deploying nuclear energy here, as well as importing clean energy from as far as Australia, the Republic's chief climate negotiator Joseph Teo said.

"We are looking at all options," Mr Teo said on Tuesday (April 5) evening during a panel discussion on climate change, which was organised by the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Tembusu College.

The discussion was moderated by Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh, and also featured NUS conservation scientist Koh Lian Pin, who heads the Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions at the university, and Ms Wong Su-Yen, chair of the Singapore Institute of Directors.

"One of the projects that's being worked on now is building a pipeline from Australia to Singapore, so we can import green electricity from Australia," Mr Teo said.

"Just to give you a sense that we are leaving no stone unturned, this is a huge project. Lots of challenges - the project is transboundary, and there is the consideration of whether importing energy would overwhelm our own national grid. Should we also rely so much on one source of energy? So these are considerations that agencies are looking at," he added.

Australian firm Sun Cable's A$30 billion (S$30.2 billion) Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) project aims to connect Singapore via a 4,200km subsea cable to a solar farm in Darwin. The project is expected to begin construction in late 2023, with the first supply of electricity to Darwin expected in 2026 and Singapore in 2027, withfull supply capacity reached by end-2028.

The main causes of climate change are the burning of fossil fuels for energy and deforestation.

Singapore now relies mainly on natural gas, a kind of fossil fuel, for its energy needs.

But as the country's long-term goal is to have the amount of planet-warming emissions it releases dwindle to net-zero by or around mid-century, Singapore is now looking at ways to decarbonise its power sector.

Asked about Singapore's stance on nuclear energy as a source of energy to replace fossil fuels, Mr Teo said that a recent report commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) had identified nuclear as a potential source of energy for the country by 2050.

"As a small city state, our primary concern is that of safety," he said, adding that the country will have to be assured of the safety of nuclear technology before it is deployed here. "We have done our feasibility studies, (the safety assurance) is not there yet, but we are not closing out the option," he said.

The Energy 2050 Committee report, which was released last month, had identified nuclear energy as having the potential to supply some 10 per cent of the country's energy needs by mid-century in a geopolitically fragmented world.

In such a scenario, the lack of global cooperation could mean that a regional grid could be slow to develop, making importing renewable energy less viable for the country.

Nuclear technology has already improved over the years, with greater progress ahead, the report noted.

During the event, Prof Koh, the conservation scientist, also highlighted the importance of nature-based climate solutions in tackling climate change.