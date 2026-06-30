Singapore launches first national tree management standard to ensure trimmers make the cut

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SINGAPORE – Trees in the city will get better care to keep them safe and healthy with the launch of Singapore’s first national standard for tree management.

From July 1, those signing contracts involving arboriculture works with the National Parks Board (NParks) will have to comply with the standard for pruning tropical trees in urban areas.

This means that errant contractors can incur administrative charges, tarnish track records and face other penalties, NParks’ group director for streetscape Oh Cheow Sheng told media on June 30.

The code of practice helps weed out poor pruning practices that weaken trees and undermine their ecosystem function, said the NParks. The agency is responsible for about 6 million trees across the island and outsources most of the ground maintenance of greenery.

Oh said the standard will help a diverse group of tree owners to avoid over-pruning, which can lead to trees toppling or branches snapping.

This comes as climate change has compounded the challenges faced by trees in Singapore, with the Republic projected to deal with heavier rainfall and intense wind speeds in the coming years.

The standard will ensure that the right pruning interventions are made, helping trees to retain a stronger structure that can weather intense weather events, said Oh.

Another 13 organisations and government agencies will also adopt the standard, which was co-developed by a work group led by NParks and the Landscape Industry Association (Singapore).

They include the Defence Science and Technology Agency, JTC Corporation, National Environment Agency, Sentosa Development Corporation, Singapore Land Authority and Sport Singapore.

The statutory board is in the process of engaging major tree care agencies and organisations to voluntarily adopt the standard by incorporating it into their new tree maintenance contracts.

To develop the standard, the work group gathered suggestions from some 60 industry representatives.

It outlines the principles, techniques and standards for tree pruning that are aligned with international best practices, while ensuring tropical urban trees retain their natural forms.

“With multiple parties involved in the care and management of our urban trees, levels of expertise and understanding of best practices can vary,” said NParks.

Participants in the pruning principles and techniques workshop practise pruning techniques at Jurong Lake Gardens on June 30. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

“For instance, some tree owners may request frequent or harsh pruning to deter pest animals or reduce leaf litter.”

In the absence of a national standard, the association’s council member Martin Tay said he has observed trees being haphazardly pruned across the island, although the situation has gradually improved over the past five to 10 years.

“Pruning more doesn’t mean it’s good for the tree. In fact, actually, the less you prune, the better it is,” added Tay, who has worked in the landscaping industry for two decades.

Beyond Singapore’s shores, the standard will also serve as a resource for tree care practitioners managing tropical trees in the region, said NParks.

As part of ongoing efforts to raise tree care standards in Singapore, the statutory board is also exploring standards in other areas of greenery management, including tree inspection.

Soh Jun Heng, a participant in the pruning principles and techniques workshop, practising pruning techniques at Jurong Lake Gardens on June 30. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

On June 30, NParks and the association held a workshop at Jurong Lake Gardens to teach 18 participants about the appropriate tree climbing and pruning practices.

Among the attendees was arborist Soh Jun Heng, who has helped NParks maintain its trees across the island on a daily basis over the past seven years.

Said Soh: “In the past, different arborists had different standards so at least now there is a guideline on how not to harm the trees.”