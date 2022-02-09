Singapore Government to invest $150 million in space-tech R&D

SINGAPORE - The Government will be investing $150 million in research and development (R&D) of space capabilities applicable to key industrial sectors for Singapore and daily life, said Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday (Feb 9).

The flagship Space Technology Development Programme (STDP), started by the Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn) and the National Research Foundation, will fund researchers in Singapore.

This investment aims to encourage local space innovation for nationally important sectors, like aviation and maritime, and also everyday applications such as global positioning systems (GPS) that are crucial to ride-hailing services and parcel delivery tracking.

This will help Singapore maintain its position as a research and technology hub in emerging technologies and as an emerging hub for capital, talent and intellectual property, Mr Gan said.

He was speaking at the 14th Global Space and Technology Convention held at Sheraton Towers, which also had international participants attend remotely.

"Given the multidisciplinary nature of space technology, I encourage local researchers working in adjacent domains such as robotics, AI, material science and even urban solutions to explore if your technologies can be applied to space applications and vice versa," he added.

The first tranche of projects tapping on this fund is in the process of being assessed, and an open grant call will be launched in the second half of this year.

Singapore will also focus on building international partnerships and continuing to nurture local space-tech firms as part of its space strategy, Mr Gan said.

National space office OSTIn, which was created in 2013, has been supporting Singaporean companies in developing internationally competitive capabilities.

Among them was SpeQtral, which will, with the help of the Government, launch a satellite into space to test a new secure communications technology that prevents third parties from stealing data transmitted over fibre optics.

OSTIn also signed an agreement with the European Space Agency last October to collaborate on space-tech applications and services in telecommunications and related fields. On Wednesday, it renewed a space-tech cooperation agreement with the French Space Agency that was first signed in 2015.

Such international partnerships build a pipeline for Singapore's space-tech firms to expand into more mature space industries abroad and tap on more robust international experience.

AddValue Technologies, a local satellite communications company which supports maritime communications, said that Singapore firms stand to gain from such collaborations.

The company's senior vice-president of commercial and marketing Richard Lau said: "Such international collaborations bring together the expertise of respective countries' space technology firms and will create more opportunities for Singaporean startups and new companies to flourish."