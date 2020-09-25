Singapore Climate Rally organisers launch new campaign seeking ideas for a more sustainable Singapore

SINGAPORE - The youth organisers of the Singapore Climate Rally movement on Friday (Sept 25) launched a new virtual campaign calling for more climate action, one year after they organised the country's first physical climate rally at Hong Lim Park.

Called #TakeBack2050, the latest campaign calls on people to share their ideas for a more sustainable and equitable Singapore.

Organiser Tan Heng Yeng, 24, said the "visioning exercise" hoped to spur people to think not just about the costs of taking climate action, but also about the opportunities.

"Something we hear often is that people are afraid of taking decisive action on climate change, because they worry that it demands sacrifice. They fear it will worsen the quality of life. But we want to challenge this," said Ms Tan, who works in the arts and culture industry.

A green transition away from a fossil fuel economy to one that centres on socio-economic justice and marginalised communities could also yield opportunities for all, she said.

"With an intersectional climate action policy, we have the opportunity to reshape the parts of society that are not working for us, towards a kinder, healthier, and more inclusive Singapore for all," she added.

To mark the launch of the campaign in Singapore, the Singapore Climate Rally organisers also posted a video on the group's social media channels showing several politicians, artists, civil society leaders and Singaporeans sharing their thoughts on what they think Singapore could look like in 2050.

They include 12-year-old climate activist Oliver Chua, new Workers' Party MP for Sengkang GRC Raeesah Khan and actress Oon Shu An, who shared their dreams for a post-carbon economy, a transformed public transport system, greater social equality and improved emotional literacy, among others.

The campaign is held in conjunction with the Global Day of Climate Action, a day for digital climate activism amid the Covid-19 pandemic declared by Fridays For Future, an international youth climate movement.

From Friday, people can submit their personal vision and innovative ideas for Singapore at this website.

They are encouraged to be creative with their submissions, which can include prose, photographs, illustrations, videos or sound recordings.

The campaign will run until November, said the organisers. Submissions will be collated and sent to stakeholders including ministers, government agencies, and other affiliated institutions.