Singapore awash in bright yellow as golden penda flowers bloom

SINGAPORE - Earlier this month, trumpet trees painted Singapore pink as its flowers bloomed across Singapore.

But as the month draws to a close, the country is now taking on a bright shade of yellow.

Golden penda trees have been spotted flowering around various parts of Singapore, said the National Parks Board (NParks) in a Facebook post last Thursday (Sept 27).

The flowers can be identified by their distinctive colour.

Photos uploaded by NParks showed the flowers in full bloom in areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Lake Gardens.

According to the NParks website, the flowering of these trees is believed to be induced by a sudden drop in temperature and can begin two to three years after the trees have been grown from seeds.

The trees are native to Australia and were introduced to Singapore in 1982.

The flowering of the golden penda trees comes after trumpet trees bloomed earlier in September. Flowers of the trumpet trees, which resemble Japan's famed cherry blossoms, blossomed in large numbers in areas such as Tampines and Braddell.