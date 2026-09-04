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Singapore’s air quality on Sept 5 to be in high-moderate to mid-unhealthy range: NEA

The sun setting with an orange glow as haze blanketed the sky in the direction of City Hall at 6.40pm. By 7pm, the PSI in the central region was 116.

SINGAPORE – Haze in Singapore could persist to Sept 5, with air quality forecast to be between the higher end of the moderate and the middle of the unhealthy range, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on the evening of Sept 4.

In the first of its daily haze advisory, the agency said smoke plumes from fires in the southern and central parts of Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan were observed to drift towards Singapore.

As dry conditions are forecast for the coming days, Singapore may continue to be affected by transboundary haze under the existing southern winds if the fires persist.

“The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore is forecast to be in the higher end of the moderate to the middle of the unhealthy range.”

Air quality is considered “unhealthy” when the PSI exceeds 101. It is considered “very unhealthy” when the PSI exceeds 200, and “hazardous” when the reading crosses 300.

On Sept 4, air quality in Singapore hit unhealthy levels for the first time since October 2023, with the PSI, a measure of air quality here, reaching the unhealthy threshold of 101 at 7am.

By 7pm, the PSI in the central region was 116. Other regions recorded the higher end of moderate levels between 83 and 98.

Every evening during haze, NEA will release the PSI forecast for the next day to help people plan their activities.

When the air is unhealthy, people with chronic lung or heart disease should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while seniors, pregnant women and children should minimise such activities. Healthy folk should reduce long and strenuous outdoor activities.