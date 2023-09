Silvered langur spotted: 5 other unusual animals that have visited Singapore

It might resemble a black wild boar wearing diapers, but to the bewilderment of many Singaporeans, a Malayan tapir was spotted at the Punggol Park Connector in July.

The mammal most likely swam here from Malaysia, said a spokesman for the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society at the time.

More recently, in September, a tapir was filmed running along the park connector, past a jogger and another person pushing a skate scooter.

Since Sept 12, signs have been put up at the park to alert members of the public that the endangered animal has been sighted in the area.

If members of the public encounter the tapir, they are advised to remain calm and not make any sudden movements.

They should also not make any attempt to approach or feed the animal. It is best to keep a safe distance, and not corner or provoke the animal, for example, by using flash photography while taking pictures of it.

The Malayan tapir is the biggest of four tapir species, growing up to 2.5m long and weighing up to 500kg.

It is the only species of tapir found outside the Americas, and can be found in lowland tropical rainforests in Peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar.

Less than 2,500 mature individuals of the species remain in the wild, with the population expected to decline further due to habitat loss and hunting.