SFA delays plans to set up fish farms at 2 sites over coral reef concerns

SINGAPORE – The tenders of two fish farm sites near pristine coral reefs in waters south of Singapore will be delayed indefinitely following concerns about the farms’ potential environmental impact, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes after a May 2022 environmental impact assessment, which identified waters around Pulau Satumu, Pulau Jong and Pulau Bukom as possible spaces to scale up local fish production, sparked outcry from academics and nature groups about the toll that the farms will take on marine biodiversity.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told ST that it will defer putting out a tender on sea spaces for fish farms around Pulau Satumu and Pulau Jong until further studies, conducted in consultation with researchers and nature groups, are completed.

It did not provide a timeline.

These ecological modelling studies will encompass the possible impact to corals in the area by water quality changes expected from the farms and the effects of climate change, SFA said.

Marine scientists and conservationists welcome the prospect of follow-up studies before targeting biodiversity-rich sites like Pulau Satumu, which is ringed by one of Singapore’s last undisturbed coral reefs and has been crucial for understanding coral health here.

National University of Singapore marine biologist Toh Tai Chong said: “Pulau Jong is one of the few designated recreational diving sites – the others include Pulau Hantu and Sisters’ Islands Marine Park – and it is popular for intertidal walks.

“The presence of endangered giant clams renders this site important for conservation.”

He noted that the use of sea spaces around Singapore needs to be planned as a whole to account for the connectivity of marine habitats. Disruption to such connectivity may impact the flow of coral offspring between these sites, which maintains genetic diversity and the long-term survival of corals.

Meanwhile, SFA plans to call a tender for aquaculture activities in the third site off Pulau Bukom, which houses a petrochemical refinery, possibly in late 2023.

This will be part of Singapore’s effort to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030 amid the mounting threat of supply disruptions from import sources.

Development of the Bukom site will proceed because of its low live coral cover and the 2022 environmental impact assessment indicated that other important biodiversity areas nearby will not be affected, the agency said.

The area will be designated for the first closed containment aquaculture system in Singapore’s southern waters. It will join open cage fish farming sites in the southern waters off Pulau Semakau, Pulau Senang and St John’s Island, operated by Barramundi Group.

Mr Ho Xiang Tian, co-founder of environmental group LepakInSG, pointed out that the proposed closed system would have a smaller impact on the marine life in the area.

He said: “Once you have an open cage farm… the impact on the marine ecosystem is going to be substantial, and damaging the ecosystem might lead to lowering yields in the area in the long term.”