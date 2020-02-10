Sembcorp to build Singapore's largest floating solar farm covering 45 football fields

SINGAPORE - One of the world's largest floating systems to convert solar energy into electricity - covering about 45 football fields - will be constructed here by Sembcorp Solar Singapore.

In a move announced by national water agency PUB on Monday (Feb 10), Sembcorp was appointed to construct the solar farm at Tengeh Reservoir in Tuas which, when completed in 2021, could generate enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

It is also expected to reduce carbon emissions here by around 32 kilotonnes per year, the equivalent of removing 7,000 cars off Singapore's roads.

PUB said Sembcorp's proposal, which beat those by three other local and overseas companies, uses "highly efficient" panels and has a layout that maximises energy generation. It will have a capacity of 60 megawatt-peak, or 60 MWp, and will meet 7 per cent of PUB's total energy needs.

PUB said in its statement that it will use the green energy converted from light at the panel in its water treatment processes.

Sembcorp has solar projects across more than 1,500 sites around the world. It also operates the Sembcorp Changi NEWater plant which was opened in 2010 and awarded by PUB.