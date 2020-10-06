S.E.A. Aquarium gets new habitats for its newborn animal residents

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the South East Asia (S.E.A) Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) can now admire and welcome its newest animal residents: baby sharks, rays and poison arrow frogs that were born while the facility was temporarily closed.

Some of the aquarium's newborns are included in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Among these are the leopard whipray - so named for the markings on its body that resemble a leopard's coat - and the white-tip reef shark, which has distinctive white tips on its dorsal and upper tail fins.

From Tuesday (Oct 6), the S.E.A. Aquarium opens its expanded "immersive zone" , where its newborn inhabitants are to be found.

The new section will take visitors through three new habitats: from the rainforest through to coastal terrains and into a coral section.

Visitors will be able to see the baby epaulette sharks - who take their name after the two dark spots on their fins - at the Discovery Pool.

Ms. Michelle Choo, acting vice-president of attractions at RWS, reaffirmed the aquarium's commitment to preserving ocean life.





Visitors can see the S.E.A. Aquarium's newborn inhabitants at its expanded "immersive zone", which opens from Oct 6, 2020. PHOTOS: RESORT WORLD SENTOSA



"One of our key objectives at S.E.A. Aquarium is to educate the young about ocean diversity and inspire them to contribute towards ocean conservation," she said.