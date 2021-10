SINGAPORE - It has been two years since the last United Nations climate change conference in Spain, and nations have been using the time to prepare for the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The next meeting, 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), will kick off on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, and the hope is that the details of the "Paris Rulebook" - a guide for nations on how to take climate action agreed on at COP24 in Poland - will be finalised then.