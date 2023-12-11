Science Journals: Waves of change for Singapore’s coral reef research

Coral biologist Huang Danwei has one piece of advice for explorers of the reef: Never ignore your cuts.

In 2009, he scraped against coral while diving in the Philippines as part of his PhD research on coral diversity. He ignored the wound and hoped it would heal on its own.

But it festered and he ended up spending a week in hospital when he got back to Singapore. He eventually recovered after taking a cocktail of antibiotics.

Such cuts can be a problem because the natural bacterial mix in coral also includes pathogens that are known to cause disease in humans. Dr Huang’s encounter with the hidden world of coral microbes would not be his last.

Now an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Dr Huang counts among his research interests a desire to learn more about the tiny things that most people do not see or immediately think about when they look at a coral reef.

“Every organism is an ecosystem,” said Dr Huang, deputy head of the NUS Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum. “The microscopic life – the microbes that live in the coral – all contribute to the functioning of the ecosystem.”

Among the most well known of coral microbes are zooxanthellae, single-celled algae that provide the coral with nutrition. But the coral microbiome comprises more than these photosynthetic organisms. For the coral, microbes are part of its defence against external threats, such as rising sea surface temperatures.

In the human world, some relationships fall apart at the first sign of trouble. Yet in other matches, one helps the other through tough times. So too in the coral world do these fortuitous couplings exist, with specific pairings between coral and microbiome conferring the organism with more resilience against heat stress.

“Depending on the association between the coral and its microbes, the coral can be more resilient to stress,” said Dr Huang, who also leads the NUS Reef Ecology Laboratory.

What these pairings are is something that Dr Huang wants to find out.

With a research grant he received under the Marine Climate Change Science Programme, Dr Huang and his team will play matchmaker, looking for the best matches between coral and microbes which allow the holobiont (referring to both the coral itself and its microbiome) to survive in an ocean set to boil.

The programme was launched in 2021 by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Dr Huang’s research joins a host of other research projects taking off in Singapore that aim to look at how coral reefs can withstand the impacts of climate change.

Even the name of the programme his research is funded under provides a clue – the Marine Climate Change Science programme, earlier known as the Marine Science Research and Development Programme.