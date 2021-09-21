Science Centre festival showcases raft of eco-friendly events for students and youth

SINGAPORE - The young and old can play arcade games and shop till they drop when the Science Centre throws open its doors for some eco-friendly night-time fun in December.

Dubbed Untame After Dark, the event will run from Dec 3 to Dec 5 and feature a light installation and mirror maze. It will start at 6.30pm and end at 10.30pm.

There will also be performances by bands from Nanyang Technological University and National University of Singapore, and the winners of the Singapore Science Buskers challenge.

The event is part of a three-month celebration of sustainability and green efforts that kicks off in Oct 2 until year-end, and organised by the Science Centre.

Now into its second year, the hybrid festival will comprise online activities as well as events held in the Science Centre.

First up on the calendar will be the Steam festival. It starts on Oct 2 and is targeted at children aged three to six, who will learn about renewable energy and try their hand at programming a robot to clean up trash.

There will be three other segments, culminating in the clutch of events in December.

At the launch of the Untame series last Thursday (Sept 16), Science Centre chief executive Lim Tit Meng said: "Sustainability stands as the cornerstone of the event, with initiatives designed to promote public education on what building a sustainable future really means for people like you and me."

For those not keen to head down in person, there will be virtual events including a digital game where players will complete missions either online or on-ground to restore ravaged environments.

Onsite activites include a series of workshops to turn trash like snack packaging into household items like bottle holders and a pop-up farmer's market, where guests can find a selection of local produce that promote food sustainability.



Attendees at Science Centre's Untame sustainability festival series can join onsite workshops which include activities like learning to turn trash like snack packaging into household items. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Those with premium online passes will get do-it-yourself kits comprising materials for hands-on activities such as building a solar lamp and exploring hydroponics urban farming.

People can also contribute bottle caps to the Science Centre that will be used to create a record-breaking mural that will be 14m wide and 2m high.

The bottle caps can be dropped off at the Science Centre entrances, KidsStop, or collection points in the Jurong area.

The closing date for sending in bottle caps is Nov 26 and the mural will be unveiled the next day, after which it will be installed at the Science Centre's Kinetic Garden as an exhibit.

Tickets for the Steam festival are priced at $18 for adults and $60 for children, while passes for the other three segments are between $29.90 and $80.

The basic pass for the virtual game, however, is free.

Local artist Edmund Chen, 60, who is working with the Science Centre on the mural said: "Building a green and sustainable world is not something that can happen overnight... We can start by living consciously, cultivating good habits and taking a step at a time towards a greener lifestyle."



Local artist Edmund Chen is working with the Science Centre on the mural made from recycled bottle caps. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

