S’pore records wettest October in 40 years, rainy weather will persist into November

SINGAPORE - Following Singapore’s wettest October in 40 years, the rainy spell is set to continue into the first two weeks of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.

Some 412mm of rain was recorded last month, exceeding the previous October record of 389.3mm in 2011, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its bimonthly report on Tuesday.

A total of 27 rainy days were recorded at the Changi climate station, surpassing the previous record of 21 days observed in 1985 and 2003.

The weatherman said that over the course of this week, Singapore will experience some wet and windy mornings due to Sumatra squalls developing from the Strait of Malacca.

In the second week of November, afternoon thundery showers can be expected on most days, and extending into the evening on a few days.

The report said that across the fortnight, the daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, with the total rainfall set to be above average over most parts of the island.

The wet weather is an extension of what occurred in October.

The MSS said that in the last two weeks of October, Singapore and the surrounding region experienced inter-monsoon conditions.

Tropical storms over the South China Sea and Western Pacific Ocean resulted in the large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore in October.

The highest rainfall recorded last month was on the morning of Oct 5 at Pasir Panjang, when the daily total rainfall was 138.1mm.

The lowest temperature recorded was on Oct 12 at Jurong Island, when the mercury fell to 21.9 deg C.

There were 23 days in October when the daily minimum temperature was 24 deg C or below.