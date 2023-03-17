Fish heads and tiny chicken wings: S’pore enterprise cuts food waste in the region

In 2018, the company launched an app for customers to browse its products and place orders. Usage was low at first, hampered by many food establishment owners’ lack of tech-savviness, especially among hawkers, but increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, as more people became familiar with apps.

From landfill to lifelines

As Mr Lau and his partners focus on scaling up their business in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and beyond, they envision a future where TreeDots can redistribute unsold food even across borders. “The larger we grow our footprint, the more exposure we’ll have, and the better we can clear inventory,” he says.

The firm has forged more partnerships to advance its cause. Since August 2022, restaurants listed on food delivery platform Deliveroo can cut their ingredients’ cost by up to 90 per cent by buying them from TreeDots. With this initiative, TreeDots has brought more eateries on board.

Mr Lau believes that most people want to help reduce food waste. He says: “Many of us grew up with our mothers telling us not to waste food. The problem is that, besides using up all of their food and not buying too much of it, most people don’t know what else they can do.”

“We see it as our role to provide businesses and people with another avenue to make a difference. The food waste that happens at the business-to-business level is appalling. Why are we producing so much and then just throwing such a big portion of it away, when you have people dying of hunger? We can do better, and we have to do better.”

We The Earth is a partnership between The Straits Times and Rolex and its Perpetual Planet Initiative. Surplus food marketplace co-founder Lau Jiacai is a stellar example of the many individuals who are doing their part to solve the issues earth faces.