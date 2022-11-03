The tool that will help fight climate change is made in Singapore

Conservation scientist Professor Koh Lian Pin flew Singapore’s flag proudly in New York this September.

At the World Economic Forum - Champions for Nature event, the director of National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions (CNCS) launched the Carbon Prospecting Dashboard.

Users of the open-access platform – the brainchild of the centre and homegrown firm ST Engineering – can calculate the estimated yield of carbon credits and their financial return-on-investment, based on various factors such as project duration and costs.

The made-in-Singapore programme is one of the many projects Prof Koh, 46, has led since he returned home in 2020 to found the CNCS after 16 years studying, doing research and teaching overseas.

Since establishing the centre, he and his team have been forging partnerships across Southeast Asia to study and quantify how natural ecosystems help people, such as how much carbon dioxide a particular forest absorbs, to support their restoration and conservation, among other work.

“Unlike technologies that may not be ready for upscaling, nature-based solutions are, at the moment, our most feasible and cost-effective means to quickly avoid further emissions,” he explains.

A recent CNCS study found that 58 per cent of forests currently under threat in Southeast Asia could be protected through carbon credit projects. Through such projects, investors will pay the owners of the forests to prevent them from being cut down.