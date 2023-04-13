Local firm behind Gardens By The Bay is building greener across S’pore – and beyond

He adds that architects and other built environment professionals have a crucial role to play in the urgent fight against climate change. “The global population is still increasing, especially in Asia, so we will need more buildings, facilities and infrastructure, but we must minimise their carbon emissions. At the same time, many of the developments that were built years ago need to be modified or improved to be more sustainable.”

Building a greener world

When CPG set up its green studio, it was ahead of its time in acknowledging the need for sustainability. “In the early 2000s, there was some awareness of the world’s environmental challenges, but not to the extent that there is today,” explains Mr Tan.

One of the studio’s earliest projects, in 2003, was to redesign the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) headquarters in Manila, Philippines, which had been built in the 1980s. It had two atria with poor natural lighting. “We used computer models to determine how to best improve the natural lighting, reduce heat gain and minimise energy use, while taking into account the construction cost and timeframe.”

The project was so successful that ADB hired CPG as its architectural consultant when it wanted to add a new block. The eight-storey expansion, completed in 2014, was certified by the US Green Building Council as LEED Gold, just one level below its highest, Platinum, rating.