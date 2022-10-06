How her work in saving monkeys is protecting a part of Singapore’s heritage

A champion for conservation

For the past decade, Dr Ang, 36, has been dedicated to studying primates, including the rare and elusive Raffles’ banded langur found only in Singapore and Malaysia.

People often describe monkeys as naughty, cheeky and aggressive, she notes. “But if you observe them from a distance and see them in their natural habitats, they are cute, interesting and curious. They play around with each other like little kids.

“When we talk about monkeys in Singapore, most people think of the long-tailed macaques, but we have the langurs too. In fact, the langurs were first noted as an undescribed species by Sir Stamford Raffles himself about 200 years ago, and are named after him,” she shares.

The finalist at the 2014 Rolex Awards for Enterprise has been working to save the critically endangered species through her many roles. These include a research scientist in Mandai Nature, a wildlife conservation organisation; and as chairperson of the Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group, which counts representatives from Mandai Nature, the Jane Goodall Institute Singapore (JGIS), Nature Society (Singapore) and National Parks Board (NParks), in addition to volunteering.

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise is a biennial initiative by the Swiss watchmaker, and provides support for people with exceptional projects to improve life on Earth.

With deforestation and urbanisation shrinking the langurs’ habitats, there are only 70 of them in Singapore and likely fewer than 250 in Malaysia. This year, the International Primatological Society named the monkey as one of the 25 most endangered primate species in the world.

Helping to save these creatures have even deeper significance, says Dr Ang, who is also president of JGIS. “We need to recognise that the langur is part of our natural heritage, and protect what we have.”