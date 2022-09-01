Reticulated python swallows 6kg pet cat in Tanah Merah condominium

SINGAPORE - A reticulated python swallowed a 6kg pet cat roaming the condominium compound of its owner's house in Tanah Merah.

Teacher Angel Low, 28, feared the worst when her cat, Ben, did not return home on Monday night, after she learnt that a reticulated python with a bulging belly had been caught earlier that day.

"Ben usually comes back when my mum calls him. We suspected that something was wrong when we saw the python's belly in a video shared by other residents and immediately contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which had removed the snake," said Ms Low.

Her three-year-old tabby cat weighed about 6kg, she said.

To her family's horror, they learnt the next day that the python had vomited their pet's carcass while the reptile was being transported to the Singapore Zoo.

But it was too late for them to retrieve the carcass, which was thrown out by staff.

"I wish they had been a bit more sensitive in handling the issue... especially when my cat had a collar," said Ms Low, who felt that the staff members could have taken the trouble to find out if the cat belonged to someone.

This was the first time Ms Low and her family, who live in a three-storey house, had seen a snake at D'Manor since they moved into the estate more than 10 years ago.

Ms Low said they were surprised to see one as the condominium is not near any nature areas.

"My mum is devastated because she was very close to Ben, whom we've had since he was one week old. He was a very sweet cat that wouldn't hurt anyone and would cuddle up to us when we were upset."

"Every time we think about what happened, we still cry," said Ms Low.