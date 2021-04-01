Researcher of giant clams is first from S'pore to receive prestigious fellowship in marine conservation

SINGAPORE - A local scientist is the first from Singapore to receive a prestigious fellowship in marine conservation, under the global research organisation, Pew.

Dr Neo Mei Lin, 34, a giant clams researcher from the National University of Singapore (NUS), was on Wednesday (March 31) named a marine fellow by The Pew Charitable Trusts, along with eight other scientists worldwide.

Under the fellowship, Dr Neo will receive $150,000 over three years to further her research on giant clam conservation in South-east Asia.

Giant clams - which can be up to 1.2m wide - are known for the intricate patterns on their wavy shells, and live among corals in the country's southern shores and islands.

South-east Asia is one of the few regions in the world with a high diversity of giant clam species, which can be found along tropical coral reefs and in coastal areas across the Indo-Pacific.

But the population of these coastal giants - highly prized as delicacies and decorative materials - is falling.

A 2017 study of giant clams worldwide led by Dr Neo found that the world's largest giant clam species, the Tridacna gigas, is the most threatened mollusc. Out of 31 sites around the world, the species were either severely depleted or could no longer be found at 26 sites.

Dr Neo, a senior research fellow at NUS' Tropical Marine Science Institute, will examine current trends in giant clam harvesting, consumption, and trade among coastal communities in the region, and map out areas where giant clams are most at risk and need to be conserved.

With the data gathered through her studies, Dr Neo aims to conduct a first-of-its-kind regional workshop to share insights and recommendations to boost the management and protection of the threatened species.

Giant clams are also known as overgrown cockles and are part of a broader group of organisms collectively known as bivalves, which are organisms with two shells that are joined by a hinge.

Their large size could be due to their ability to feed in two ways - by using their gills to capture food, and by ingesting nutrition produced by the photosynthetic algae that grow in their folds.

Playing critical roles in the marine ecosystem, giant clams are a source of food for crabs and seabirds, and they can help to clean up the water column by filtering out nutrients and other larger particles. That helps to reduce nutrient pollution.

A vocal advocate for the conservation of lesser-known marine creatures, Dr Neo called out local getai host Wang Lei last year for his promotion online ofjewellery products made from the shells of giant clams.

The fellowship - which supports a slew of projects including coral reef restoration and improving shark conservation - currently comprises 189 researchers from 40 countries.

Last week, it was announced that $25 million will be channelled to marine climate change science in Singapore, to enhance the marine ecosystem, protect coastal regions against sea-level rise and extreme storm events, and develop a marine carbon credit economy here.