Research efforts judged not just on commercial output, but by a basket of factors: PMO

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, Permanent Secretary for National Research and Development at the Prime Minister’s Office, said research is evaluated on a basket of factors.

SINGAPORE – The success of a research effort is assessed through various factors, not just the potential to produce commercially viable outcomes .

Singapore uses a “basket of parameters” to evaluate the studies it funds, including research quality, depth of collaborations and potential applications, said Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, the Permanent Secretary for National Research and Development at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Research will get another boost following the Government’s announcement on Dec 5 that it will allocate some $37 billion for its Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan , which spans April 2026 to 2030.

These plans are refreshed every five years, and help chart Singapore’s national research landscape.

This is the fourth and largest tranche of funding assigned to the national research plan since the first, RIE2015, was issued in 2010 with a budget of $16 billion. The most recent RIE2025 plan had a budget of $28 billion for the period from 2021 to 2025 .

Scientific research helps Singapore better understand the problems it faces – such as ageing and climate change – and facilitates the search for new solutions. It also creates economic value.

For instance, deep tech start-ups in Singapore have over the past five years attracted at least $1 billion in venture capital funding annually.

The Straits Times also reported in May that Singapore biotech firm Mirxes – a spin-off from A*STAR – had launched its initial public offering in Hong Kong , with the aim of raising HK$1.09 billion (S$181.3 million) to support stronger growth in the coming years.

But the nature of the process of scientific inquiry – where researchers develop hypotheses on research questions and conduct experiments to test them out – means that not all research projects would immediately result in practical applications or marketable products.

This is especially true for nascent fields, such as the development of new, cleaner fuels that produce less planet-warming emissions when burned, making them viable alternatives to fossil fuels.

Asked how the National Research Foundation (NRF) evaluates the success of a researcher who receives national funds to conduct research projects, Prof Tan said multiple aspects are considered .

“Research projects vary considerably based on the scientific discipline and their research goals,” he said.

The breadth and diversity of research projects is why Singapore assesses researchers through a broad set of indicators, including research quality, citations, awards, depth of collaborations, and in translational areas, applications and commercial outcomes, Prof Tan added.

“It is this basket of parameters that gives us a fuller sense of the quality of researchers and their work,” he said.

The scientific process involves researchers tackling important questions, developing and testing their hypotheses, and uncovering insights reiteratively, Prof Tan noted.

He said that in general, NRF assesses the significance of the new knowledge created and scientific discoveries made through the quality of the publications, citations, and reviews by experts.

The scientific breakthroughs that are made through research are critical in helping Singapore develop the deep understanding of the challenges it faces – such as cognitive decline and climate change – that enable novel solutions to be developed, Prof Tan said.

“For translational projects, we also look at the commercialisable outcomes or potential and, where appropriate, patents, spin-offs or licensing outcomes,” he added.

The RIE2030 plan will set aside about 29 per cent of funding, or $10.8 billion, for research into four key pillars – human health and potential; manufacturing, trade and connectivity; urban solutions and sustainability; and smart nation and the digital economy.

Another 20 per cent, or $7.5 billion, will go towards innovation and enterprise, such as venture capital support and building competitive deep tech clusters, while 10 per cent, or $3.5 billion, will go to talent development.

Funds will also be available for researchers to pursue their own areas of scientific interest.

About 24 per cent, or $8.9 billion, will go to foundational research, which will strengthen capabilities in universities and A*STAR research institutes, while 17 per cent, or $6.4 billion, will be set aside for “white space” research.

This refers to funding dedicated to new or emerging areas of research that may arise in the next few years, and is open to proposals from all agencies.

Under the previous RIE2025, some $6 million was set aside under this to fund a deep sea biodiversity expedition to international waters in the Indian Ocean.

The expedition in October involved researchers from the National University of Singapore, who worked together with US-based non-profit OceanX , which operates the OceanXplorer scientific vessel.

Understanding deep sea marine biodiversity is one of the latest scientific frontiers, given that the United Nations Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement is slated to enter into force in January 2026 .

The BBNJ Agreement is a treaty that governs the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity outside national jurisdictions. It will pave the way for, among other things, the establishment of marine protected areas in the high seas.

Scientific interest in this area is also high, given commercial interest in mining the deep seabed for metallic nodules, which are used in electric car batteries and smartphones. Yet there are also concerns about the impact of such activity on marine life.

NRF chief executive John Lim said white space funding and foundational research support are critical in ensuring Singapore can seize opportunities in emerging areas.

Ideas for white space funding can come from a variety of sources, including research proposals from scientists, or opportunities for collaborations between Singapore researchers and industry partners, he added.

Mr Lim said: “Setting aside white space funding allows Singapore to be flexible and nimble, and to be able to seize opportunities that emerge in a dynamic operating environment.

“It also contributes to the strength and attractiveness of our RIE ecosystem.”