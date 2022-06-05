Research at Gardens by the Bay may guide development of more urban mangrove wetlands

SINGAPORE - Research on the use of planted mangroves to fight climate change may spur the development of more urban wetlands in Singapore.

Data is now being collected from mangrove habitats at the Gardens by the Bay's Kingfisher Wetlands, a 1.5ha man-made garden opened last November.

Mr Rodricks Wong, a senior assistant director in Gardens by the Bay's sustainability office, said if the mangrove habitats capture carbon well, there is potential for mangrove wetlands to be used as nature-based solution in other urban areas.

The National University of Singapore's (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions and environmental consultants DHI Water and Environment are working with Gardens by the Bay to conduct the study.

The team is looking at "blue carbon", which refers to carbon which is captured by coastal and marine ecosystems.

Findings from the study will be shared at a public lecture in the first quarter of 2023, said Mr Wong.

Conservation expert Koh Lian Pin said nature-based solutions involve leveraging nature to remove carbon dioxide - a heat-trapping gas - from the atmosphere.

This includes reducing emissions by avoiding deforestation or removing emissions through reforestation, said Prof Koh, director at the NUS centre.

Ms Crystle Wee, associate environmental consultant at DHI, said: "About 50 to 100 times more carbon is captured annually by sea grass and mangroves compared to tropical forests."

Prof Koh and Ms Wee made the comments at a public lecture at Gardens by the Bay.

The lecture is part of a new Wonderful Wetlands programme, which was launched on Sunday (June 5).

The series will also give members of the public opportunities to get involved in research efforts.