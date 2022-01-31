Remembering last wild tiger in S'pore

A short video created by a wildcat advocacy group for the Year of the Tiger traces the route to the site in Choa Chu Kang where the last wild tiger in Singapore was shot and killed in October 1930.

Next month, members of the public will be able to visit the spot revealed in the video by the Singapore Wildcat Action Group (Swag).

While tigers are associated with strength and vitality in Chinese culture, Malayan tigers in the wild might soon be gone for good from poaching and habitat loss. Fewer than 200 of the subspecies are left in the forests of Peninsular Malaysia, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Since 2015, they have been listed as critically endangered under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Swag co-director Vilma D'Rozario said the group raises funds for the Malaysian Conservation Alliance for Tigers' community ranger project against poaching. Rangers from a local indigenous tribe patrol the forests to detect and remove illegal snares.

From Feb 26, members of the public can learn more about tiger conservation with the launch of an island-wide tiger trail by WWF Singapore featuring over 40 life-size tiger art sculptures.

Ang Qing