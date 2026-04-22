Religious organisations can be powerful force in empowering climate action: Ravi Menon

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SINGAPORE – South-east Asia is expected to be the most affected by climate change, and faith-based organisations can play an important role in shaping individual choices as Singapore adapts, Singapore’s Ambassador for Climate Action Ravi Menon said on April 22.

Through spiritual principles, religious organisations can inspire individuals to be stewards for the environment and practise moderation in consumption, while teaching them about the interconnectedness of humans and nature, he said in his keynote address at an interfaith dialogue held on Earth Day at Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre.

“Faith traditions expand our view of the self. We are part of something larger. We are accountable to something higher. Climate action is thus not only policy. It is not only economics. It is a moral and spiritual calling,” added Mr Menon.

Religious organisations can also play a critical role in supporting climate and nature directly through the incorporation of sustainable practices such as the adoption of solar energy, and building community resilience through measures such as helping lower-income households protect themselves against heat stress, he said.

“Climate change does not respect national boundaries or differentiate religions. To deal with it, we must collaborate across faiths and across borders,” he noted.

“The common language of all religions is love – to care for one another, to cherish our common humanity and to safeguard our common home.”

The Inter-religious Earth Day Dialogue 2026 was attended by more than 70 participants from various religious communities in Singapore. The event was organised by Caritas Singapore, the social and community arm of the Catholic Church in Singapore, with the inaugural dialogue being held in 2025.

Titled Many Faiths, One World, the event brought together religious leaders and youth representatives involved in environmental efforts to discuss and share their goals across different fields, from green buildings and sustainability education to ecological spirituality and reducing consumerism.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan encouraged the attendees to play an active role in climate action and help members of their community to “see environmental action as an expression of their deepest values and beliefs”.

She also encouraged them to tap the SG Eco Fund launched by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in 2020, highlighting funded projects such as an e-sports competition on environmental education held by Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu-Chi Foundation.

“The challenges we face are significant, but they are not insurmountable. When we work together with a shared purpose, we can emerge stronger,” said Ms Goh.

As Singapore begins to feel the effects of climate change with warmer weather and the threat of rising sea levels, MSE declared 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation, rolling out initiatives to help the Republic cope with impacts such as extreme heat and erratic weather.

South-east Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to rising temperatures, with 2025 being Singapore’s eighth-hottest year on record despite wet spells and the La Nina climate phenomenon that often brings rain and cooler weather to Singapore.

The region is also expected to face warmer weather in the second half of the year, with scientists forecasting the arrival of the El Nino weather phenomenon associated with drier, hotter weather.

Chairperson of Caritas Singapore Agnes Liew expressed hope that the dialogue would deepen solidarity among faith communities and inspire practical collaboration.

“For Caritas Singapore, this dialogue is important because care for the environment is closely tied to care for people, especially the vulnerable who are often most affected by environmental and social challenges,” she said.

Chairman of Hindu Advisory Board Sengkuttuvan Kanniyappan said the dialogue provided a good opportunity for the various religious organisations in Singapore to understand the perspectives of other faiths and share best practices to improve sustainability.

He added that Hindu temples across Singapore have been adopting measures to reduce plastic waste, such as switching from plastic and styrofoam plates to those made from biodegradable materials.

University student Nadhira Fateen Safeel, the co-chairperson of the Inter-University Environmental Coalition, said it was heartening to see the environmental efforts of the various religious groups.

“What really stood out to me is how everybody is trying to find a balance between religious traditions and being sustainable,” added the 22-year-old. “Despite their struggles, everyone is still pressing forward, and I think religion is a very big space for us to tap.”