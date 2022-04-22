Reduce emissions from energy sources, but don't neglect biodiversity and human rights: Panellist

SINGAPORE - Developing energy systems that produce little or no planet-warming emissions may be the current focus of many countries, but young people today are also keeping an eye on how such developments could affect biodiversity and human communities.

Ms Swati Mandloi, a youth delegate who attended COP26, the United Nations' climate change conference in Glasgow held last November, said during a panel discussion organised by The Straits Times (ST): "We need to account not just for the carbon that enters our atmosphere... but also look at the wider ecosystem implications."

The discussion, which aired on Earth Day on Friday (April 22), revolved around the theme of whether surging energy costs would spark a global rethink about the dependence on fossil fuels, and the current challenges of speeding up the adoption of renewables.

The roundtable was moderated by Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group.

The other three panellists included Dr Victor Nian, an adviser at the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resource, ST climate change editor David Fogarty, and ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

The pursuit of renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions can sometimes have a negative effect on the biodiversity in an area and carry tremendous social cost, case studies have shown.

For example, the construction of dams can displace indigenous communities from their lands, said conservation group International Rivers on its website.

Ms Swati, who is also a member of the Singapore Youth for Climate Action and World Wide Fund for Nature's Singapore's climate and energy team, added: "People often say the 'S' is silent in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and that's for a reason because accounting for social impacts of energy systems can get overlooked really easily.

ESG is a system measuring the sustainability of a company, investment or decision in three specific categories: environmental, social and governance.

Moreover, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), a conservation charity, also noted on its website that the construction of dams can harm river dolphins, such as the Irrawaddy dolphins found in rivers in South-east Asia, such as the Mekong.

"Poorly planned dams often reduce dolphins' food supply, change water quality and destroy habitats. As dams are constructed, the dynamite and noise can harm river dolphins. Once the dam is up, increased boat traffic can lead to more injuries and deaths from collisions," said the WWF.

Ms Swati said: "So for (young people), it's extremely important that we don't let go of this opportunity where we can create more robust systems of accountability when we measure energy alternatives."