Rare super flower blood moon to light up sky tonight

Turn to the sky this evening as the Moon puts on a triple cosmic show - a total lunar eclipse with the supermoon burning red.

The total lunar eclipse - the first since 2019 - will occur between 4.47pm and 9.49pm but the phenomenon can be seen here only from 7.04pm, when the moon rises above the horizon, making its appearance with a reddish hue.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth will pass in front of the Sun, forming a perfect alignment with the Moon. In this way, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

The Moon then appears coppery red, what is called a "blood moon". This happens because the longer red wavelengths of light are refracted or bent towards the Moon, according to National Geographic.

The brightness of the Moon's red glow depends on how much dust and clouds are in the atmosphere.

The Moon will enter total eclipse from 7.11pm, and remain at that stage till 7.25pm. During that time, the blood moon will be visible, said Mr Jyh Harng, a science educator at Science Centre Singapore.

"Of course, the Moon will be a lot dimmer than usual during totality and may or may not be visible to the naked eye, depending on various conditions such as weather and the air," he added.

The phenomenon also coincides with the supermoon phase, when the rocky satellite is at its closest point to Earth, resulting in the biggest full moon of the year. Hence, the cosmic spectacle today, which is Vesak Day, is called the super flower blood moon eclipse. The full moon is also known as the flower moon, named by Native Americans as an ode to the month of May, when flowers bloom in abundance, added Mr Harng.

Dr Abel Yang from the National University of Singapore's physics department said: "This phenomenon is special because the eclipse coincides with the Moon at its closest approach to Earth, known as a supermoon. The Moon will appear slightly larger than usual."

Stargazers will need a good view of the eastern horizon, without any obstructions like buildings, as the Moon rises in the east. An elevated spot is ideal, said Mr Harng, and using binoculars or a telescope will enhance the experience. The eastern horizon is in the opposite direction of the setting sun.

From 7.25pm to 8.52pm, the Moon moves out of Earth's shadow core and turns brighter during the partial eclipse phase.

From 8.52pm to 9.49pm, the Moon shifts away from the Earth's shadow - a celestial curtain fall - and the eclipse ends.

The Science Centre Observatory is closed to the public, but will live-stream the eclipse on its Facebook page if weather permits.

The last total lunar eclipse and blood moon seen in Singapore was on July 28, 2018, and the next total lunar eclipse visible here will be on Nov 8 next year.