Python swallows 6kg pet cat in Tanah Merah condo

A reticulated python swallowed a pet cat roaming the condominium compound of its owner's house in Tanah Merah.

Teacher Angel Low, 28, feared the worst when her cat, Ben, did not return home on Monday night, after she learnt that a reticulated python with a bulging belly had been caught earlier that day.

"Ben usually comes back when my mum calls him. We suspected that something was wrong when we saw the python's belly in a video shared by other residents and immediately contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), which had removed the snake," she said.

Her three-year-old tabby cat weighed about 6kg, she added.

To her family's horror, they learnt the next day that the python had vomited their pet's carcass while the reptile was being transported to the Singapore Zoo.

But it was too late for them to retrieve the carcass, which had been thrown out by staff.

"I wish they had been a bit more sensitive in handling the issue... especially when my cat had a collar," said Ms Low, who felt that the staff could have taken the trouble to find out if the cat belonged to someone.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Mandai Wildlife Group and Acres said the python was taken to the group's animal hospital. On the way, the snake regurgitated the cat, and when scanned at the hospital, the carcass had no microchip indicating its origin.

"Acres made a call to the security officer to provide an update and was informed that no reports of a missing cat had been made up until then. After a discussion between the two organisations, the body was carefully disposed of, in accordance with the Zoo's standard protocols for biosecurity," they added.

This was the first time Ms Low and her family, who live in a three-storey house, had seen a snake at D'Manor since they moved into the estate over 10 years ago. Ms Low said: "My mum is devastated because she was very close to Ben, whom we've had since he was one week old. He was a very sweet cat that wouldn't hurt anyone and would cuddle up to us when we were upset."

Said Acres co-chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan: "While such occurrences of snakes preying on pets are not common, we are living in increasingly integrated environments that may result in more wildlife encounters.

"It is advised to keep a close eye on pets when outdoors and use a leash if possible or keep them indoors for the well-being of both pets and other wildlife."

People who come across snakes in a public area or on their property should call NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.