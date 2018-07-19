Python removed from traffic junction near Waterway Point in Punggol

SINGAPORE - A python was spotted and removed from a traffic junction between Waterway Point and Punggol Bus Interchange on Tuesday afternoon (July 17).

A picture sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed a python on the floor, beside a guide path.

In response to queries, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said the python was rescued within minutes of their arrival.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan said: "Reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and can be found across the island.

"They rarely enter peoples home but do tend to live close to urban areas as their main prey, rats are found close to human settlements."

Mr Kalai said pythons are shy animals that will move away when sighted, and urged the public not to provoke or harm them.

In another incident last Thursday that was posted online, a reticulated python, estimated to be between 2m and 2.5m long, was found in the living room of a flat near Jalan Bukit Merah. Handlers from the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) captured the snake and handed it over to Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Members of the public can contact Acres and the AVA for help should they spot any snakes.

Acres can be contacted through their hotline 9783-7782.

Meanwhile, AVA can be contacted at 1800-476-1600. An advisory on snakes is also available on the AVA website.