Pulau Ubin to become more accessible to wheelchair users and have better conservation efforts

SINGAPORE - Efforts are under way to make Pulau Ubin more accessible to wheelchair users, with plans for ramps and platforms, and a new jetty in the works.

The National Parks Board (NParks) also announced on Saturday (June 29) conservation efforts for wetland biodiversity at Pekan Quarry and mangroves in the south-eastern part of Pulau Ubin.

One idea to improve accessibility to the island is to retrofit bumboats plying the route between Changi Point Ferry Terminal and Pulau Ubin, as well as vans on the island, with portable ramps or platforms.

A wheelchair-friendly floating pontoon jetty will also be built at Ubin Living Lab, which has calmer waters and facilities to accommodate wheelchair users and persons with low mobility.

The Lab is an integrated facility for field studies, education and research, and community outreach located at the former Celestial Resort site on the south-west of the island.

The detailed design phase for the jetty will commence in the third quarter of the year.

NParks and the Accessible Ubin group have consulted wheelchair users who have visited Pulau Ubin and volunteer welfare organisations. Accessible Ubin is a ground-up initiative to make the island more inclusive, safer and accessible to the elderly, families and wheelchair users.



The present Pulau Ubin Jetty is difficult for those who are wheelchair users to cross over from the bumboats. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



In terms of conservation, NParks is not only increasing the size of existing floating wetlands, but also improving them to provide additional habitats for wildlife, such as herons, crakes, rails and kingfishers, by the middle of next year.

Starting next month, the floating mats in Pekan Quarry will be combined with hexagon-shaped modules developed by the Housing Board, enabling the floating wetlands to have organic and natural shapes.

The floating modules are able to withstand heavier loads of up to 80kg each, so that nesting structures can be incorporated.

More than 6,000 of the floating modules will be used at Pekan Quarry to form three clusters of wetland platforms, and another platform on which 10 nesting structures for herons will be installed.

This will increase the size of the floating wetlands from 20 sq m to around 4,000 sq m.

NParks also plans to restore the mangroves at abandoned aquaculture ponds in the south-eastern part of Pulau Ubin.

A feasibility study has been completed and NParks is working with the National University of Singapore to restore the mangroves using the Ecological Mangrove Restoration method. This involves providing the right natural conditions for mangrove species to be regenerated so that they have a better chance of being self-sustaining in the long term.

The plans were announced on Ubin Day 2019 on Saturday, a culmination of Pesta Ubin, a festival organised by NParks, Friends of Ubin Network members, and the community.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, who opened Ubin Day 2019, said: "Pesta Ubin continues to see strong support from the community in its eighth year... We saw a total of 4,500 people take part in 47 activities over the course of six weeks, including kayaking, nature walks, bird watching, cycling, crafts, and more."



NParks will improve existing floating wetlands to provide additional habitats for wildlife, such as herons, crakes, rails and kingfishers, by the middle of next year. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



A learning symposium to be held later this year will serve as a platform for teachers to exchange ideas on how their students can learn more about the island's cultural and natural heritage.

NParks has also formed a Community Liaison Team to gather feedback from Pulua Ubin residents on various issues, address their concerns, and connect them to relevant services and assistance.

The team will also engage other important stakeholders such as interest groups and businesses.