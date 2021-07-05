Pulau Ubin springs new hope for once-extinct species

SINGAPORE - Birdwatchers are all aflutter about the recent sighting of a bird that was once extinct in Singapore, with many enthusiasts flocking to the offshore isle of Pulau Ubin for a glimpse of the green broadbill.

The bird, so called for its highlighter-green plumage, was spotted on the rustic island on June 27, said Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director for conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks).

Though the bird had been declared extinct in Singapore sometime after 1941, it had been spotted in the country on a number of occasions since then, said Mr Lim.

In 2014, juveniles were observed at East Coast Park and Pulau Ubin.

"After a gap of more than six years, an adult male was spotted again at Pulau Ubin, at Jalan Jelutong on April 11 and at Jalan Batu Ubin on June 27," said Mr Lim.

The Nature Society (Singapore) Bird Group Records Committee now considers the green broadbill a rare, non-breeding visitor.

The species is just one of a number of birds once extinct in Singapore that have been recorded on Pulau Ubin, where NParks manages an active wildlife conservation and forest restoration programme.

The buff-rumped woodpecker, which was thought to have become extinct here sometime after 1950, has been sighted multiple times on Ubin, said Mr Lim. A lone male was seen on several occasions between August 2018 and June 2019.

The black-and-red broadbill, declared extinct sometime after 1949, was also spotted on Ubin in August 2004 and again in July 2019.

Other birds thought long gone here even seem to have established a permanent presence on Ubin. The oriental pied hornbill - now a common sight all over Singapore - is a poster child for Ubin's conservation efforts.

It was considered extinct in Singapore from around the 1960s, but an active conservation programme on Ubin that involved the installation of nest boxes helped bring them back.

The barred eagle owl too, thought extinct in Singapore by 1950, has since 2009 been spotted numerous times on Ubin, said Mr Lim. They have also bred successfully on the island.



The barred eagle owl. PHOTO: ALAN TAN



Ubin's location between mainland Singapore and Malaysia means it can welcome wildlife moving from either side of the Causeway. But an ideal geography is just one part of the picture.

Mr Lim said NParks works with the community to reforest the island, embark on species recovery programmes, and conduct biodiversity surveys on Ubin.

"This range of efforts... coupled with growing interest in birding, could have contributed to the new species of birds recorded on the island," said Mr Lim.

Pulau Ubin had in the 19th century been used for granite quarrying. The quarries started closing in the 1970s, but their legacy is still apparent. There are five main areas with abandoned granite quarries that now have rainwater in them.



Pulau Ubin (foreground) and southern Johor in a photo taken by a drone from Kekek Quarry on the isle, on Nov 4, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr David Tan, a doctoral student in ornithology (a branch of zoology focusing on birds) at the University of New Mexico in the United States, said the effects of habitat loss can take time to manifest. For instance, the white-chested babbler was last seen on Ubin in 2001, he said. This was likely a legacy of the loss of forests and mangroves there.

And while the quality of a regenerating forest is nowhere as good as one left untouched, he said recent sightings show that degraded forests have the potential to recover.

Mr Tan, who studies a group of songbirds called pittas, said there are also records of the blue-winged pitta - an insect-eating migratory bird that usually just stops here to feed - establishing breeding colonies on Ubin.

He attributed this to "ecological niches" in a regenerating forest. Similar to how a new block of flats will have many units to be filled, a regenerating forest will have the space and resources to sustain different kinds of wildlife.

"Just because a forest is not pristine, it does not mean it has no value - a child who has not yet learned to read will not be forever illiterate," he said.