PUB's moves to prevent flooding

The two new PUB devices - dam easy flood panel and portable flood barrier - are the latest in the national water agency's efforts to prevent floods from occurring in homes, businesses and public areas.

Last year, the agency announced that businesses and residents in flood-prone areas could request sandbags from PUB.

It also issued advisories to about 600 residents and businesses in low-lying, flood-prone areas to help them guard against flood waters entering their premises.

At the time, PUB said it would also step up checks on the drainage systems at critical installations and construction sites around Singapore to ensure they are unobstructed and can convey storm water during heavy rain.

The agency currently carries out round-the-clock online flood monitoring, using water-level sensors and closed-circuit television cameras.

During monsoon season, officers will also be on standby to check drains for chokes and render assistance during flash floods.

There were more than 35 flood-prone areas in Singapore as of May this year, according to a list on PUB's website. This includes places such as the Hong Kah area, the Farrer Park area, the Central Expressway near the slip road to Moulmein Road, Lorong Buangkok, Chin Cheng Avenue and Zion Road.

In June, several areas in Singapore were hit by flash floods, including the slip road towards the Benjamin Sheares Bridge from Ophir Road, Craig Road in Tanjong Pagar, and Commonwealth Lane, causing vehicles to get stuck in high water and disrupting traffic.

HOLISTIC APPROACH These include upgrading drains and canals, installing detention tanks and flood barriers at buildings, and raising entrance levels to underground facilities, to contain and slow down the flow of storm water. PUB DIRECTOR OF CATCHMENT AND WATERWAYS YEO KENG SOON, on the agency's approach to manage storm water and reduce flood risk.

PUB's director of catchment and waterways Yeo Keng Soon said the agency takes a "holistic approach" in managing storm water and reducing flood risk, and coping with more intense and frequent storms that happen due to the effects of climate change.

"These include upgrading drains and canals, installing detention tanks and flood barriers at buildings, and raising entrance levels to underground facilities, to contain and slow down the flow of storm water."

Hariz Baharudin