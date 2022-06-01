Public consultation for potential fish farms near coral reefs south of S'pore extended by 2 weeks

SINGAPORE - Public consultation of an environment impact assessment determining the suitability of biodiversity-rich waters off south Singapore for fish farming has been extended by two weeks, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes after a notice published in the Government e-Gazette on May 5 said the public had until Wednesday (June 1) to give feedback on the report, which will pave the way for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to set up fish farms next to pristine coral reefs, as part of efforts for Singapore to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

The potential sites are the waters off three islands - Pulau Satumu, Pulau Bukom and Pulau Jong.

Marine aquaculture done at scale is one of the most efficient sectors available for animal proteins, the report said, concluding that the potential sites can produce up to 22,260 tonnes of fish annually with "limited impact" to water and sediment quality.

Last year, local aquaculture production - 4,200 tonnes of fish - accounted for about 9 per cent of total fish consumption, according to SFA.

But marine biologists and conservationists told ST that building the farms off the three islands could adversely impact on marine ecosystems in the south and might attract unwelcome predators near recreational dive sites, among several concerns.

Responding to queries from ST, SFA said it will make the report available for public viewing until June 15 to allow more members of the public to give feedback.

Said the agency: "All feedback will be carefully considered and addressed, and incorporated into the final report, where relevant.

"Planning approval on the sea spaces to be used for aquaculture will be sought, and an environmental management and monitoring plan will be implemented before the commencement of any works, to ensure sustainability of aquaculture in those spaces, and minimise the potential impact on the environment."

According to the e-Gazette notice, the environmental impact assessment was conducted from September 2020 to October last year in preparation for more spaces for fish farms to be put up for tender from end 2022.

These sites were shortlisted for study as they lie outside of existing shipping anchorages and fairways, SFA said.

Other parameters considered while shortlisting the locations included water current flow and proximity to recreational areas and marine or industrial facilities, it added.

The hard-copy report, however, can only be viewed by appointment for two hours at SFA's headquarters in Jurong, prompting some to question its accessibility.