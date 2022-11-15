Flooding is inconvenient – now imagine if it happened all the time in S'pore

It was a wet night when Mr Norman Tan “lost” his Mercedes car.

The 50-year-old software engineer at a tech firm was headed home after dinner one evening in 2016 when it was pouring heavily, and he drove through a large pool of water on Marymount Road.

“It was much deeper than I thought,” he says. “It had been raining heavily all day.” The car engine died, and water began to seep in up to his seat within minutes, Mr Tan recalls. He had to jump out and then called for a tow truck.

Will going to work or school in a boat be a possibility in the future because Singapore is constantly flooded? Watch this to find out.