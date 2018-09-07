PUB appealing for information on two youths fishing illegally at Merlion Park

SINGAPORE - A viral video of two youths fishing at Merlion Park has led to an investigation by national water agency PUB.

In a statement posted to Facebook and Twitter on Friday morning (Sept 7), the PUB said that it is appealing for information on two individuals seen fishing illegally at Merlion Park in a video posted by Facebook page SBS - Sure Boh Singapore.

"We are investigating the incident. Please contact us via private message if you have information on the two individuals," it added.

In the video, a young person in a red T-shirt can be seen on the steps, reaching into the waters surrounding the Merlion, before pulling out a large yellow fish.

Another young person, in grey, is shown holding a fishing rod and laughing nearby.

The video has garnered over 196,000 views and has been shared more than 3,100 times as of 11.15am on Friday, since it was posted the night before.

In its statement, the PUB also reminded the public to fish only at designated spots.