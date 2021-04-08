Primech Holdings launches green plan for the future

As Singapore forges ahead with the Singapore Green Plan 2030 to become more sustainable, homegrown facility services provider Primech Holdings is enacting its own initiatives and technologies to shrink its carbon footprint.

Over the next three years, the company will invest in electric vehicles and charging points, develop green chemicals and other products for its cleaning services, train employees in ways to save water in their work, and more.

Our corporate mission is to create a better environment for everyone. It's also a promise to adopt sustainable practices, so we can help protect our environment. Primech Holdings chief executive Vernon Kwek

“More and more of our customers are becoming concerned about the planet, and demanding green products and green methods to help save the Earth. As a service provider, our clients’ needs are critical to us,” Mr Kwek added.



In line with the country’s green vision, Primech will invest in the public charging infrastructure of Electric Vehicles (EVs). PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK



A green push on many fronts

With the Government aiming to deploy 60,000 electric vehicle charging points island-wide by 2030 and phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040, Primech Holdings will invest in the clean energy vehicles and their charging infrastructure too.

It will welcome its first three electric vehicles this month, and upgrade its fleet of 70 vehicles into electric ones by 2025. It is also collaborating with partners such as Oyika, a local firm that builds power infrastructure for electric vehicles, to participate in the Government’s tender to install charging points. Primech Holdings, together with Oyika, is one of the 19 companies who submitted their bids for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) tender.

Last month, Primech Holdings also introduced a new deal for condominiums. “For those that appoint us as their cleaning contractor, we will build and maintain electric vehicle charging points free of charge,” said Mr Kwek.

Beyond its investment in electric vehicles, the company is developing a series of eco-friendly chemicals at its chemicals factory. Not only are they safe and non-irritating, these green chemicals reaffirm Primech Holdings' stance towards implementing sustainable initiatives for the long run.

Primech Holdings also offers a service to coat external surfaces with a hydrophobic product that repels dust, reducing the need for cleaning. Since it was used on the external surface of glass panes at a commercial building in Changi, for example, the frequency of washing of the glass has been cut from once a month to once a year. This is one of the many ways how Primech Holdings constantly innovates to develop efficient business solutions.

By July, the company will also unveil a 23,000-square-feet building in Ubi Crescent that will serve as its new headquarters. The building will have energy-saving lights and air-conditioning systems, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, recycling infrastructure and many other green features to minimise waste and lower electricity use.



Primech Holdings chief executive Vernon Kwek encourages firms to go green. “By integrating sustainability into business practices, companies can...ultimately reap the benefits of more sustainable growth,” he said. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK



Sustainability for continued growth

As part of its push for sustainability, Primech Holdings will also refine its cleaning practices. Its heavy-duty scrubber-dryer machines will use alkaline water instead of chemicals for their work, an environmentally-friendly change that will also give cleaned floors an extra layer of protection.

It will also train employees in green cleaning methods and products, and create more efficient cleaning schedules, to save gallons of water each week.

Mr Kwek noted that companies have a responsibility to limit their environmental burden on the planet, especially in the face of climate change. “Our investments to build a more sustainable home for all is a fundamental step in us being more socially responsible and giving back to our society,” he said.

He added that going green is good for firms’ bottom-line. By addressing the rising global challenge of climate change, he noted that companies have the opportunity to transform existing business models into more innovative ones.

“By integrating sustainability into business practices, companies can increase their social inclusiveness, attract more customers and employees, and ultimately reap the benefits of more sustainable growth,” he added.