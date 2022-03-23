Power sector targets net-zero emissions

Singapore's power sector now produces about 40 per cent of the country's emissions, but the sector could realistically bring this down to net zero by 2050, said a new report published yesterday.

The Energy 2050 Committee report, commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), said this can be done in ways that will not compromise Singapore's energy security or affordability.

The latest report comes after Singapore announced last month it will aim for national emissions to reach net zero "by or around" 2050.

EMA chair Richard Lim said in the report's foreword that the energy sector will have to play a significant part in Singapore's decarbonisation efforts. But the energy transition will require trade-offs across energy security and affordability, and environmental sustainability, he added. Singapore lacks natural resources, and the only renewable energy it can tap is solar.

The report by the committee - which comprises nine representatives from academia, policy and industry, who also consulted other energy experts on their views - sets out nine strategies for the power sector to achieve its net-zero target.

The strategies include: Keeping abreast of research in emerging low-carbon technologies such as nuclear or carbon capture; buying international carbon credits to offset emissions from any fossil fuels that have to be burned here; and the development of multi-layered grids.

Singapore's current electricity grid is largely a single-layered one, where electricity produced by generation companies flows into the national grid.

But there could be other sources of energy in a multi-layered grid, such as solar panels atop a building, for example. In such a situation, there is a two-way flow of electricity, from the national grid to users who may need energy during periods when the sun does not shine.

Users can also sell electricity back to a multi-layered grid during periods when their solar panels generate more than enough electricity to meet their needs.

Developing such a multi-layered grid, however, will require new systems and protocols to ensure reliability and to more accurately match user needs, the report noted. For example, this could include solid-state transformers and energy routers which enable the control of bi-directional electricity flow.

Overall, the recommendations will enable Singapore's power sector to stay nimble and in a good position to achieve its target despite the uncertainty in geopolitics and technological developments, the report noted.

Three potential scenarios were charted. In the most optimistic one, energy and digital technologies develop rapidly and are complemented by strong global cooperation. This enables Singapore to import energy from multiple countries and use low-carbon hydrogen as a key energy source.

A second scenario assumes a longer path to Covid-19 recovery, delaying investments in clean energy technologies that lead to a stagnation in new developments.

However, countries band together, allowing Singapore to import clean energy generated elsewhere to meet its needs.

In this scenario, natural gas still features in Singapore's energy mix, although emissions are offset through the purchase of carbon credits from elsewhere.

The third scenario assumes that the world is fragmented, and technology advancement is delayed but eventually pays off.

Electricity imports make up a smaller share of Singapore's energy mix due to the slow development of the regional grid, the report said.

But building on its earlier investments, the country can start deploying other low-carbon alternatives, such as nuclear energy.

Asked what Singapore's efforts to decarbonise the power sector would mean for electricity prices, a spokesman for EMA said it will ensure any changes will be done in the most cost-efficient manner, while ensuring reliability.