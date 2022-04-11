PM Lee and Panama's Foreign Minister Mouynes reaffirm warm ties between two countries

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Panama when they met at the Istana on Monday (April 11).

Singapore and Panama mark the 40th year of diplomatic relations this year, and in their meeting, PM Lee and Ms Mouynes discussed how the two countries should deepen cooperation, given that both are small and trade-dependent countries.

Both sides also exchanged views on domestic policies for post-pandemic economic recovery as well as on regional and international developments.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Prime Minister Lee welcomed Panama's interest to build closer relations with South-east Asia and Asean."

The Panamanian minister also met with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday.

Ms Mouynes arrived in Singapore on April 9 with other senior officials from the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be here until Wednesday (April 13).

She is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Ms Mouynes will be touring the National Research Foundation to learn about the development of Singapore's research and innovation hub and meeting senior representatives of Singapore companies.

She will also be visiting ITE College Central to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to institutionalise collaboration between ITE and Panama's Institute of Specialised Technical Education.