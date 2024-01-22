Plastistones: Rocks formed from plastic pollution a ‘terrifying’ find

In yet another monument to humanity’s devastating impact on the environment, naturally formed rocks fused with plastic debris and other pollutants have been found all over the world.

The peculiar-looking, blue-green “plastistones” are composites formed when materials such as heavy metals, organic solvents and microplastic debris are fused into, or adhere to, the surface of sedimentary rocks.

They have been found across five continents and 11 countries – the United States, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Spain, China, India, Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru.

The “disturbing” finds, even on far-flung islands, have left researchers unsettled, raising questions about this development possibly marking the beginnings of the Anthropocene – a new geological age indicating when humanity began to substantially alter earth’s surface, atmosphere, oceans and systems of nutrient cycling, the effects of which will far outlast man’s existence on the planet.

“We talk so much about the Anthropocene, and this is it,” said geologist Fernanda Avelar Santos. “The pollution, the garbage in the sea and the plastic dumped incorrectly in the oceans are becoming geological material... preserved in the earth’s geological records.”

Plastistones have been found on Trindade Island, a volcanic outcrop 1,140km off the coast of Brazil and accessible only via a three- to four-day boat trip.