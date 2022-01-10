Plant that's new to science is one of nine nature finds in Singapore

SINGAPORE - In the forest, Dr Ho Boon-Chuan's eyes are drawn not to the colourful birds and flowers that abound but to any green patches on the ground.

The moss expert is always on the lookout for these spore-producing green sheets.

A moss-like patch on a tree at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve he spotted in 2015 helped him to secure his name in flora history, when the plant was confirmed as a species new to science.

Gaolejeunea hoi is named after Dr Ho and is currently endemic to Singapore. It is found on some tree bases and exposed roots in the forests of Bukit Timah and Nee Soon.

The plant falls under the family of liverworts, which are the cousins of mosses.

This species was one of nine plants, fungus and algae published last year as new records or rediscoveries, with more than half of them spotted at the nature reserve.

Dr David Middleton, coordinating director of research and conservation at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, said Dr Ho had handed specimens of his find to two liverwort experts from China.

The two had joined the Gardens to help with a project on cataloguing and describing all the plant species in Singapore.

They closely studied the features of the plant to confirm that it was a new species. After sequencing the genes, they found that the species was the second one under the Gaolejeunea genus, which refers to a category of plants that are closely related. Previously, only one known species found in China was classified under this category.

Dr Middleton said: "Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is already well protected, and the (Gaolejeunea hoi) will just carry on growing. That's where it's meant to be."

As part of the cataloguing project called Flora of Singapore, the new species will be included in a volume on bryophytes, a group of plants that includes mosses and liverworts.

A total of 14 volumes will be born out of the 10-year project. Three of them - an introductory volume, one on the grass family, and another on a group of flowering plants - were published in 2019.