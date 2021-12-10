Pioneer in Singapore's greening efforts dies at 89

Under his direction, parks like East Coast Park took form. He even managed to fulfil then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's wish to see plants growing under flyovers.

On Wednesday, Mr Wong Yew Kwan, a pioneer in Singapore's transformation into a garden city, died at age 89.

His eldest daughter, Ms Brenna Wee, told The Straits Times that Mr Wong, who was Singapore's first commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department, fractured his hip after a fall at home on Tuesday and was taken to hospital.

He was due to undergo surgery but was found unresponsive on Wednesday.

But his legacy lives on.

Mr Wong, who became commissioner in 1974, was tasked by Mr Lee to turn Singapore into a garden city. His job was to add greenery to the East Coast Parkway (ECP) and Changi Airport.

But the biggest hurdle was Mr Lee's request to have plants take root under the flyovers.

"This last item posed the greatest challenge... Shrubs, like all plants, would need light to grow or survive," said Mr Wong in an interview with conservationist Tony O'Dempsey in 2013.

Mr Wong suggested splitting flyovers into two parts, with a gap of at least 1.5m to allow light and water to reach the plants.

Under his supervision, large regional parks such as the popular East Coast Park and West Coast Park, as well as smaller neighbourhood parks, sprouted.

In 1982, Mr Wong left the Parks and Recreation Department to work as a consultant for a greening programme in Saudi Arabia.

He also advised golf clubs in Singapore and Malaysia on the maintenance of trees and turf.

In the early 1990s, he was appointed by the National Parks Board (NParks) to conduct a study of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Mr O'Dempsey, a member of Nature Society (Singapore), described Mr Wong as a legend.

He said: "He turned Mr Lee Kuan Yew's urban greening policy into reality. His legacy... we still benefit from to this day."

Dr Leong Chee Chiew, the current commissioner of parks and recreation at NParks, said Mr Wong and his team had brought in trees with colourful foliage, leading to 56,000 flowering trees by 1980.

Dr Leong said: "Mr Wong continued to contribute towards the greening of Singapore even after his retirement. We are grateful for Mr Wong's contributions and dedication to Singapore's greening efforts over the decades."

Mr Wong, who also had a passion for Chinese philosophy and culture, grew up in Menglembu, Ipoh, and graduated with an honours degree in botany from the University of Malaya's Singapore campus.

He moved here from Malaysia with his family in 1970 and later became a Singaporean.

Ms Wee, 60, a piano teacher, said: "My father was a man of duty - to his family, his work and his country. He was a perfectionist at heart who held those around him to the highest standards."

Mr Wong leaves behind his wife, Madam Loi Pek Sang, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren. His wake is being held at Block 37 Sin Ming Drive #01-573, until tomorrow, from 5pm to 10pm. The cremation will be on Sunday.