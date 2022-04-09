Pilot to turn food waste into fertiliser to be expanded across Tampines by 2024

SINGAPORE - Coffee shops and markets in Tampines are set to get a greener way to get rid of their food waste.

A pilot programme to convert the waste into compost and water will be expanded to neighbourhood centres across the whole town by 2024, said Tampines Town Council in a statement on Saturday (April 9).

A food waste digestor installed at a neighbourhood centre in Tampines West is being used by six businesses since last year to get rid of up to 400kg of waste a day.

At an event to announce the expansion of the programme on Saturday, MP for Tampines GRC Masagos Zulkifli said processing food waste at its source can help cut down on the carbon footprint from transporting waste to larger processing plants and the ensuing costs.

He added: "Because the food digestor reduces the bulk (of the food waste),we have reduced the number of truck trips for the waste at Our Tampines Hub from four a day to one.

"This reduces the costs borne by consumers, and if we can do this at scale, we can reduce the amount of waste we truck from point to point."

The programme will be expanded to three other HDB neighbourhood centres - N2 in Tampines East, N4 in Tampines North and another in Tampines Changkat.

For the pilot, the waste digestor was installed at a bin centre at Block 823A in January last year after a six-month trial in 2019 where food waste was transported from the area to a centralised facility at Our Tampines Hub for treatment, said Tampines Town Council.

So far, six merchants, including the wet market and three supermarkets, at the neighbourhood centre have been using the digestor, which costs about $100,000 and can process up to 400kg of food waste daily using microbes to break it down into fertiliser and water.

The water, which is not of drinking quality, is flushed down the drains while the fertiliser is distributed to residents and used by the town council for landscaping.

About 10 to 15 per cent of the waste eventually becomes fertiliser.

The town council said six coffee shops in the area and other food retailers will soon start using the digestor, which has already processed about 44,100 kg of food waste in the 15 months since it was built.