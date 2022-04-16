Pang Sua Woodland to be developed for housing, nature groups want it kept as park

SINGAPORE - A green corridor should be established beside a housing development when an existing woodland in Choa Chu Kang is developed, to preserve the site's links to other nature areas.

This is a key recommendation from an environmental study commissioned by the Housing Board and published for public feedback on April 5.

Under scrutiny by a team from infrastructure consulting firm Aecom was a site of about 21.7ha, bounded by Kranji Expressway to its north, Woodlands Road to the east, and Pang Sua Canal to its west and south.

About 15ha of the study area is known as Pang Sua Woodland, comprising managed vegetation of planted trees and grass. The remainder of the studied site includes a stretch of the canal, as well as a heavy vehicle park and a defunct bus terminal, which has been demolished and is now covered in grass.

Nature groups are advocating for the woodland, which is part of the 24km-long Rail Corridor, to be safeguarded as a green space for recreational and ecological purposes instead of being developed.

The woodland, however, is zoned "Residential (Subject to Detailed Planning)" in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) master plan. URA's website says its proposed use will see "high-density housing integrated with the lush greenery of the Rail Corridor and a revitalised Pang Sua Canal".

Last year, two nature groups - Nature Society (Singapore) and Cicada Tree Eco-Place - jointly published a book on Pang Sua Woodland, in which they proposed for it to be retained as a public park.